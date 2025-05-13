Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit rises 153.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.08% to Rs 1038.16 croreNet profit of Jubilant Ingrevia rose 153.16% to Rs 74.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 1038.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1060.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.33% to Rs 251.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 4123.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4100.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1038.161060.24 -2 4123.674100.45 1 OPM %14.138.60 -12.5910.27 - PBDT141.1787.07 62 501.24403.78 24 PBT101.7851.35 98 343.61267.61 28 NP74.0529.25 153 251.17182.89 37
