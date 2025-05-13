Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit rises 153.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit rises 153.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales decline 2.08% to Rs 1038.16 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia rose 153.16% to Rs 74.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 1038.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1060.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.33% to Rs 251.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 4123.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4100.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1038.161060.24 -2 4123.674100.45 1 OPM %14.138.60 -12.5910.27 - PBDT141.1787.07 62 501.24403.78 24 PBT101.7851.35 98 343.61267.61 28 NP74.0529.25 153 251.17182.89 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2025 quarter

GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 45.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 45.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Hero MotoCorp standalone net profit rises 6.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Hero MotoCorp standalone net profit rises 6.39% in the March 2025 quarter

India proposes retaliatory tariffs on certain steel and aluminium imports against US

India proposes retaliatory tariffs on certain steel and aluminium imports against US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon