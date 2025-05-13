GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.25% to Rs 36442.09 croreNet profit of GAIL (India) rose 0.93% to Rs 2491.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2468.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.25% to Rs 36442.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32756.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.77% to Rs 12449.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9899.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 141903.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133228.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36442.0932756.32 11 141903.49133228.46 7 OPM %9.7011.75 -10.8710.73 - PBDT4025.714340.04 -7 17454.7116267.01 7 PBT3240.003099.27 5 13655.4812595.01 8 NP2491.762468.71 1 12449.809899.22 26
