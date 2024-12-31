Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 10:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Ingrevia rises after arm plans to acquire 7% stake in FAPL

Jubilant Ingrevia rises after arm plans to acquire 7% stake in FAPL

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Jubilant Ingrevia rose 1.78% to Rs 825 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant Infrastructure (JIL) board has approved to purchase 6.67% stake in Forum I Aviation Private (FAPL) from Hero Fincorp & Sunil Kant Munjal.

FAPL is engaged in business of operating aircrafts on charter basis under the non-scheduled airlines. It revenue was Rs 27.32 crore in FY24.

The purpose of making further investment by Jubilant Infrastructure in FAPL is to meet business requirements.

The company will acquire 16.67% at Rs 10.2915 per share. The said transaction is expected to be completed within this financial year.

At present JIL holds 9.12% equity shares in FAPL. Post-acquisition, JIL holds 15.79% equity shares in FAPL

 

Jubilant Ingrevia is a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider serving, pharmaceutical, nutrition, agrochemical, consumer and industrial customers with its customised products and solutions that are innovative, cost effective and conforming to premium quality standards. The company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of speciality chemicals, nutrition & health solutions and chemical intermediates through five manufacturing facilities in India.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 2.6% to Rs 59 crore on 1.8% increase in net sales to Rs 1029 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KPI Green secures CEIG approval for 28.28 MW solar projects under CPP segment

KPI Green secures CEIG approval for 28.28 MW solar projects under CPP segment

Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks rise

Persistent Systems Ltd Slides 3.22%

Persistent Systems Ltd Slides 3.22%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon