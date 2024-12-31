Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 10:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 42.7 points or 0.29% at 14786.6 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Surya Roshni Ltd (up 3.67%), Permanent Magnets Ltd (up 3.27%),Rites Ltd (up 3.24%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 2.54%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 2.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (up 2.09%), Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd (up 2.07%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 2.04%), Indo Tech Transformers Ltd (up 2.02%), and ITD Cementation India Ltd (up 2.02%).

On the other hand, Godrej Industries Ltd (down 4.66%), Greaves Cotton Ltd (down 3.58%), and PSP Projects Ltd (down 3.32%) turned lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 164.16 or 0.3% at 54625.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 83.88 points or 0.53% at 15857.06.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,750; Unimech shares list with 80% premium

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Unimech Aerospace shares make stellar debut, list at 90% premium on BSE

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

FIIs build shorts in Nifty in last 2 days; most bearish since May 2024

Most sixes in 2024

Year in review: Top 10 highest six-hitters in Tests, ODIs, T20Is in 2024

Adani Wilmar

JPMorgan maintains 'Underweight' rating on Adani Wilmar; share tanks 8%

The Nifty 50 index was down 64.2 points or 0.27% at 23580.69921875.

The BSE Sensex index was down 327.42 points or 0.42% at 77920.71.

On BSE,1280 shares were trading in green, 1732 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks rise

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

NPCL awards 300 MW renewable energy project to Purvah

NPCL awards 300 MW renewable energy project to Purvah

Hindalco Industries receives Meenakshi coal mine allocation from Govt

Hindalco Industries receives Meenakshi coal mine allocation from Govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon