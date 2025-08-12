Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit declines 22.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 220.74 croreNet profit of Juniper Hotels declined 22.88% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 220.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 199.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales220.74199.69 11 OPM %36.1731.41 -PBDT63.9439.61 61 PBT35.0013.09 167 NP9.0011.67 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content