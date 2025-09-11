Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory wins order worth Rs 113 cr

From Ministry of Railways
Jupiter Wagons (JWL) announced that its material unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory (JTRFPL), has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated 9th September 2025 from the Ministry of Railways, Railway Board for the supply of 9,000 LHB Axles for FIAT-IR Bogies, valued at approximately Rs 113 crore.
This significant order underscores Jupiter Group's growing role in strengthening India's passenger rail ecosystem and aligns with the Government of India's vision to modernize and expand safe, efficient, and future-ready rail transport across the country. The supply of advanced, precision-engineered axles will be integral to enhancing the performance, safety, and durability of Indian Railways' high-speed LHB coach fleet.
The order further strengthens JWL's presence in the rail components segment especially for passenger rolling stock. Aurangabad facility is already delivering 10,000 wheelsets per year. As a part of its long-term capacity-building strategy, the company is setting up a world-class forged axle and wheel manufacturing facility in Odisha with the investment of Rs 2,500 crore to produce 100,000 forged wheelsets annually by 2027 for both domestic use and international markets, including the EU. This will play a pivotal role in reducing import dependency while strengthening India's domestic manufacturing base in line with the Make in India vision.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content