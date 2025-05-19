Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 1.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 1044.55 croreNet profit of Jupiter Wagons declined 1.83% to Rs 103.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 1044.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1115.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.29% to Rs 382.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 3963.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3643.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1044.551115.41 -6 3963.283643.73 9 OPM %14.0813.07 -14.2713.35 - PBDT142.36146.59 -3 549.54470.07 17 PBT127.47138.96 -8 495.90441.91 12 NP103.26105.18 -2 382.26331.56 15
