Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 1.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.34% to Rs 433.78 croreNet profit of Navneet Education declined 1.25% to Rs 47.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 433.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 201.47% to Rs 758.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 1785.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1751.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales433.78435.28 0 1785.721751.27 2 OPM %18.0418.44 -17.8216.81 - PBDT76.4479.91 -4 323.40287.85 12 PBT57.8758.47 -1 257.38222.42 16 NP47.2147.81 -1 758.41251.57 201
