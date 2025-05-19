Monday, May 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 1.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 1.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales decline 0.34% to Rs 433.78 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education declined 1.25% to Rs 47.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 433.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 201.47% to Rs 758.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 1785.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1751.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales433.78435.28 0 1785.721751.27 2 OPM %18.0418.44 -17.8216.81 - PBDT76.4479.91 -4 323.40287.85 12 PBT57.8758.47 -1 257.38222.42 16 NP47.2147.81 -1 758.41251.57 201

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

