Jyot International Marketing consolidated net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.24% to Rs 1.44 croreNet profit of Jyot International Marketing rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.24% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.440.91 58 OPM %73.6170.33 -PBDT0.130.02 550 PBT0.130.02 550 NP0.110.02 450
