Ind-Swift consolidated net profit rises 1096.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.35% to Rs 113.85 croreNet profit of Ind-Swift rose 1096.61% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.35% to Rs 113.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 148.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales113.85148.54 -23 OPM %2.8312.39 -PBDT33.619.08 270 PBT28.242.36 1097 NP28.242.36 1097
