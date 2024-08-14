Nyssa Corporation consolidated net profit declines 24.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.03% to Rs 2.95 crore

Net profit of Nyssa Corporation declined 24.50% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.03% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.