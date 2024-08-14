Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit declines 75.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.11% to Rs 14.24 croreNet profit of Bemco Hydraulics declined 75.38% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.11% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.2422.29 -36 OPM %13.2714.09 -PBDT1.562.85 -45 PBT1.252.68 -53 NP0.491.99 -75
