Kothari Products consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kothari Products declined 55.00% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 247.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.247.64224.330.170.366.7413.416.3412.945.2711.71