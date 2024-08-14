Kothari Products consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.39% to Rs 247.64 croreNet profit of Kothari Products declined 55.00% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 247.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales247.64224.33 10 OPM %0.170.36 -PBDT6.7413.41 -50 PBT6.3412.94 -51 NP5.2711.71 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content