Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 322.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.50% to Rs 70.98 croreNet profit of Jyoti rose 322.22% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 70.50% to Rs 70.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales70.9841.63 71 OPM %9.723.53 -PBDT7.342.45 200 PBT6.461.53 322 NP6.461.53 322
