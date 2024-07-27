SBI Global Factors standalone net profit rises 37.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.28% to Rs 53.84 crore

Net profit of SBI Global Factors rose 37.56% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.28% to Rs 53.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.53.8434.4577.3874.8019.2511.7218.3911.0112.278.92