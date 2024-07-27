Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SBI Global Factors standalone net profit rises 37.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 56.28% to Rs 53.84 crore
Net profit of SBI Global Factors rose 37.56% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.28% to Rs 53.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales53.8434.45 56 OPM %77.3874.80 -PBDT19.2511.72 64 PBT18.3911.01 67 NP12.278.92 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Budget 2024 vengeful act against states, people who boycotted BJP, says Stalin

Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt, says FBI

TikTok's survival at stake in all-out fight against potential US ban

Kamala Harris narrows gap with Donald Trump in polls from her first week

For your next holiday, dip into a luxury pool villa by the sea, hills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon