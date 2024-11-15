K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.59% to Rs 15.04 croreNet Loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 77.59% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.0467.12 -78 OPM %-83.980.49 -PBDT-12.76-4.34 -194 PBT-16.42-8.19 -100 NP-12.10-5.24 -131
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content