Peninsula Land consolidated net profit declines 69.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.10% to Rs 60.74 croreNet profit of Peninsula Land declined 69.47% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 53.10% to Rs 60.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 129.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales60.74129.50 -53 OPM %17.7611.89 -PBDT4.126.94 -41 PBT2.986.05 -51 NP3.5211.53 -69
