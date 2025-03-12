Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K&R Rail Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Indegene Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, Cinevista Ltd and Coastal Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2025.

Indegene Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, Cinevista Ltd and Coastal Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2025.

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd lost 10.46% to Rs 190 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91621 shares in the past one month.

Indegene Ltd tumbled 9.07% to Rs 526.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27325 shares in the past one month.

 

Compucom Software Ltd crashed 8.80% to Rs 18.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18759 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Those responsible for flawed MSRTC tender will face action: CM Fadnavis

Binny Bansal

Binny Bansal unveils new venture Opptra to tap consumer brand growth

Sunil Mittal

Airtel's Sunil Mittal lauds telco-satellite partnership after SpaceX deal

Talkatora Stadium

Delhi BJP minister wants Talkatora Stadium renamed after Maharishi Valmiki

India to see $600 bn in investments over next 3 yrs for startups: Experts

India to see $600 bn in investments over next 3 yrs for startups: Experts

Cinevista Ltd pared 8.12% to Rs 13.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7196 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd plummeted 7.99% to Rs 40.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7274 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with limited losses; PSU bank shares slide

Benchmarks trade with limited losses; PSU bank shares slide

Japanese markets end flat

Japanese markets end flat

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.23%

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.23%

TechNVision Ventures jumps 27% in six days

TechNVision Ventures jumps 27% in six days

Volumes soar at Gujarat State Petronet Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Gujarat State Petronet Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon