K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 56.52% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net Loss of K Z Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 56.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.23 -57 OPM %-230.00-221.74 -PBDT-0.58-5.20 89 PBT-0.59-5.20 89 NP-0.59-4.04 85

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

