K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net Loss of K Z Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 56.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.100.23-230.00-221.74-0.58-5.20-0.59-5.20-0.59-4.04

