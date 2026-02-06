Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 45.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.88% to Rs 421.39 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement rose 45.33% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.88% to Rs 421.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 438.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.421.39438.3810.689.9236.9932.3716.5913.0311.357.81

