Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.01% to Rs 219.40 croreNet profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 26.36% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.01% to Rs 219.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.18% to Rs 58.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.03% to Rs 806.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 726.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales219.40190.77 15 806.28726.17 11 OPM %11.269.82 -10.408.36 - PBDT26.2021.16 24 92.3869.86 32 PBT20.3715.87 28 69.7348.24 45 NP16.5413.09 26 58.6237.06 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content