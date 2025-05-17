Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vivanta Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 2366.59% to Rs 101.87 crore

Net Loss of Vivanta Industries reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2366.59% to Rs 101.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 194.84% to Rs 109.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales101.874.13 2367 109.8037.24 195 OPM %-1.540.73 --1.283.89 - PBDT-1.540.07 PL -0.901.49 PL PBT-1.640 0 -1.311.29 PL NP-1.65-0.37 -346 -1.320.93 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

