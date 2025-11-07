Kabra Extrusion Technik standalone net profit declines 92.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 134.55 croreNet profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 92.45% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 134.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales134.55128.00 5 OPM %7.1317.55 -PBDT8.0622.10 -64 PBT0.2516.83 -99 NP0.9612.72 -92
