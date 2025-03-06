Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Powertrain inks technology licensing agreement with Compal Electronics Inc.

Kalyani Powertrain inks technology licensing agreement with Compal Electronics Inc.

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

For manufacturing of X86 platform Servers in India

Kalyani Powertrain, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, entered into a Technology licensing agreement with COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC for manufacturing of X86 platform Servers in India. The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop server business using locally manufactured solution in India, echoing the Indian government's Make in India policy. Compal will provide KPTL with technological support related to servers, including overseeing local production, assembly, testing activities, and final sales.

Additionally, the electronics division of Kalyani Powertrain announced the launch of Made in India servers from their state of art manufacturing facility at Pune, Maharashtra in February 2025. "The factory is poised to stimulate local businesses, attract and contribute significantly to the region's manufacturing potential," said the company in a filing with the exchanges.

 

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

