KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 1.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 82.69% to Rs 16.99 crore
Net profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 1.18% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 82.69% to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.25% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.82% to Rs 46.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.999.30 83 46.6430.72 52 OPM %95.7695.27 -97.3897.07 - PBDT3.873.64 6 10.259.09 13 PBT3.623.51 3 9.748.59 13 NP2.522.55 -1 7.126.40 11
First Published: May 25 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

