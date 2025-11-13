Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 90.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 3672.21 croreNet profit of Kama Holdings rose 90.10% to Rs 197.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 3672.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3451.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3672.213451.86 6 OPM %21.5716.01 -PBDT733.06484.83 51 PBT521.48291.43 79 NP197.02103.64 90
