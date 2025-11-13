Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 42.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.47% to Rs 79.19 croreNet profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 42.93% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.47% to Rs 79.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales79.1970.41 12 OPM %16.6716.26 -PBDT12.2415.08 -19 PBT4.439.82 -55 NP4.287.50 -43
