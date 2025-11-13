Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 11.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 4000.99 croreNet profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 11.10% to Rs 765.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 688.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 4000.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3414.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4000.993414.67 17 OPM %23.0122.05 -PBDT989.44859.17 15 PBT895.83780.26 15 NP765.06688.64 11
