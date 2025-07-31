Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 240.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.05% to Rs 82.65 croreNet profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 240.19% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 82.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales82.6573.76 12 OPM %21.8917.91 -PBDT13.883.99 248 PBT7.45-0.77 LP NP3.641.07 240
