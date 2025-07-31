Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 73.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.51% to Rs 1506.04 croreNet profit of Radico Khaitan rose 73.15% to Rs 130.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 1506.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1136.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1506.041136.54 33 OPM %15.4212.93 -PBDT218.06133.29 64 PBT181.80100.44 81 NP130.5275.38 73
