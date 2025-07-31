Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 20.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.02% to Rs 7266.80 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 20.13% to Rs 1137.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 947.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.02% to Rs 7266.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5812.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7266.805812.31 25 OPM %68.5470.29 -PBDT1599.441334.02 20 PBT1532.001275.06 20 NP1137.83947.15 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content