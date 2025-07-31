Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.07% to Rs 13786.07 croreNet profit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declined 19.64% to Rs 2278.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2835.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.07% to Rs 13786.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12524.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13786.0712524.51 10 OPM %31.2028.80 -PBDT4691.324078.63 15 PBT3990.773423.50 17 NP2278.632835.62 -20
