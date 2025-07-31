GHCL consolidated net profit declines 4.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 795.87 croreNet profit of GHCL declined 4.33% to Rs 144.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 795.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 830.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales795.87830.49 -4 OPM %24.7826.11 -PBDT221.47230.77 -4 PBT194.56203.30 -4 NP144.11150.63 -4
