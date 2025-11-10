Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kamat Hotels (India) tanks on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Kamat Hotels (India) slumped 12.89% to Rs 243 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 8.35 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 12.02% to Rs 75.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Rs 85.38 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood negative at Rs 0.54 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a profit of Rs 11.71 crore in Q2 FY25, impacted by lower revenue and higher expenses.

Total expenses increased 6.07% YoY to Rs 79.97 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense rose 13.12% to Rs 22.26 crore, finance cost fell 22.16% to Rs 5.97 crore, and other expenses rose 4.80% YoY to Rs 32.36 crore during the period under review.

 

Kamat Hotels (India) operates a diverse portfolio of luxury and mid-premium hotels across India. Their brands include the "Orchid" chain, along with Fort JadhavGadh, Mahodadhi Palace, Lotus Resorts, and IRA by Orchid. The company focuses on continuous property improvement and expansion, primarily utilizing lease agreements, revenue sharing, and management contracts for growth.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

