Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 14.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 230.63 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 14.57% to Rs 31.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 230.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales230.63231.70 0 OPM %14.1515.84 -PBDT41.3747.84 -14 PBT38.8445.38 -14 NP31.8537.28 -15

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

