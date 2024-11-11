Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 14.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 230.63 croreNet profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 14.57% to Rs 31.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 230.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales230.63231.70 0 OPM %14.1515.84 -PBDT41.3747.84 -14 PBT38.8445.38 -14 NP31.8537.28 -15
