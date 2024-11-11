Business Standard
Jet Freight Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Jet Freight Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 87.47 crore

Net profit of Jet Freight Logistics reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 87.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 91.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales87.4791.68 -5 OPM %3.440.31 -PBDT1.71-0.86 LP PBT1.15-1.57 LP NP0.59-3.57 LP

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

