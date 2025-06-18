Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Ugro Capital, Heranba Inds, Polycab India, EMS, Manba Finance

Stock Alert: Ugro Capital, Heranba Inds, Polycab India, EMS, Manba Finance

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Birla Soft, Central Depository Services (CDSL), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, HUDCO, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank and Titagrah Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Ugro Capital has executed a share purchase agreement with Profectus Capital (Profectus) to acquire 100% stake of profectus for total consideration of Rs 1,398.60 crore.

Heranba Industries chief financial officer (CFO), Rajkumar Bafna has tendered his resignation with effect from closing business of 30 June 2025.

Polycab India has executed an agreement with BSNL as the project implementation agency (PIA) for design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of middle mile network of Bharat Net in Karnataka, Goa and Puducherry Telecom Circle against Package No. 4 amounting Rs 6,447.54 crore (inclusive of GST).

 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at muted open; Asia mixed; US Fed decision, Israel-Iran war eyed

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump administration gives 36 countries new deadline to avoid travel ban

Air India plane crash

Air India crash: 177 DNA matches confirmed, says Gujarat HM Sanghavi

initial public offering, IPO

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

lightning

Lightning strikes Bihar, 13 killed; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

EMS has secured the lowest bidder status by UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for construction of various components for sewerage and sewage treatment scheme zone-1 Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. The order is worth Rs 183.81 crore.

Sanghvi Movers informed that Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the change of name of wholly owned subsidiary company from Samo Renewables to Sangreen SioRenew with effect from 17 June 2025.

Neuland Laboratories compliance officer has received an administrative warning letter from deputy general manager, SEBI regarding violation of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015) by a designated person.

Manba Finances board will meet on Friday, 20 June 2025 to consider issuing debt securities upto Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) informed that SEBI has approved Thursday as the revised expiry day for its derivatives contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 44 cr from Zenics

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 44 cr from Zenics

INR slides near two-month low amid pessimistic global sentiments

INR slides near two-month low amid pessimistic global sentiments

Kharif area up 1.68% on year, sharp spike in oilseeds acreage

Kharif area up 1.68% on year, sharp spike in oilseeds acreage

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34.42 times

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34.42 times

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.61 times

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.61 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon