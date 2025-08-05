Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 84.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.23% to Rs 190.70 croreNet profit of Kapston Services rose 84.64% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 190.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 153.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales190.70153.51 24 OPM %4.794.24 -PBDT6.423.85 67 PBT5.502.91 89 NP6.133.32 85
