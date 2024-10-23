Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 1.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.24% to Rs 2234.13 croreNet profit of Karnataka Bank rose 1.82% to Rs 336.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 330.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.24% to Rs 2234.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2026.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2234.132026.59 10 OPM %69.8266.95 -PBDT429.23402.26 7 PBT429.23402.26 7 NP336.24330.24 2
