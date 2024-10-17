Business Standard
Karur Vysya Bank gains after Q2 PAT climbs 25% YoY

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Karur Vysya Bank advanced 5.12% to Rs 214.50 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 25.14% to Rs 473.60 crore on 22.26% increase in total income to Rs 2,856.01 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax in September 2024 quarter stood at Rs 636.41crore, up 24.42% from Rs 511.50 crore reported in same period a year ago.

Operating profit was at Rs 816.24 crore in second quarter of FY25, up 27.96% from Rs 637.91 crore posted in Q2 of FY25.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies jumped 42.26% YoY to Rs 179.83 crore during the quarter under review.

 

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 885.61 crore as on 30 September 2025 as against Rs 1,219.08 crore as on 30 September 2024.

Net interest income jumped 15.85% to Rs 1,060 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 915 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Net interest margin (NIM) grew to 4.11% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 4.07% reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Total provisions increased 32.82% YoY to Rs 344 crore during the period under review.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 28,232 crore as on 30 September 2025, up 5%YoY. CASA ratio reduced to 29% as on 30 September 2025 as compared to 32% as on 30 September 2024.

The GNPA ratio declined to 1.10% as on 30 September 2025 as against 1.73% as on 30 September 2024. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.28% as on 30 September 2025 as compared to 0.38% as on 30 September 2024.

Return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) for Q2 FY25 was at 1.72% and 17.36%, respectively.

During the quarter, revenue from retail banking segment came in at Rs 1,872.79 crore (up 22.31% YoY), corporate or wholesale banking segment was at Rs 506.82 crore (up 20.85% YoY), treasury segment was at Rs 429.31 crore (up 17.3% YoY), while revenue from other banking operations segment was at Rs 47.09 crore (up 141.98% YoY).

Karur Vysya Bank provides services such as personal, corporate, and agricultural banking and services to NRIs and SMBs.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

