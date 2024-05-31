Business Standard
Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales decline 70.72% to Rs 0.89 crore
Net Loss of Katare Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 70.72% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.42% to Rs 4.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.893.04 -71 4.007.07 -43 OPM %-117.98-18.75 --20.00-15.56 - PBDT-1.09-0.69 -58 -0.760.03 PL PBT-1.90-1.05 -81 -2.06-1.34 -54 NP-1.71-1.22 -40 -1.87-1.51 -24
First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

