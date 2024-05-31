Business Standard
Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 7.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 293.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2526 shares
Praj Industries Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 May 2024.
Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 7.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 293.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2526 shares. The stock increased 3.76% to Rs.1,198.90. Volumes stood at 2035 shares in the last session.
Praj Industries Ltd registered volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26591 shares. The stock rose 4.26% to Rs.523.00. Volumes stood at 38753 shares in the last session.
Rajesh Exports Ltd notched up volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28769 shares. The stock slipped 4.64% to Rs.286.55. Volumes stood at 67652 shares in the last session.
One 97 Communications Ltd registered volume of 15.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.97% to Rs.384.95. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Orient Electric Ltd registered volume of 1.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27357 shares. The stock rose 2.87% to Rs.229.30. Volumes stood at 17165 shares in the last session.
First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

