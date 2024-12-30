Business Standard

KBC Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 6.20 crore

Net Loss of KBC Global reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 6.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs -4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.20-4.52 LP OPM %-3.55298.67 -PBDT-0.39-1.95 80 PBT-0.42-1.98 79 NP-0.43-1.98 78

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

