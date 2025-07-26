Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KCD Industries India standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2025 quarter

KCD Industries India standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 86.33% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of KCD Industries India declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 86.33% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.856.22 -86 OPM %16.47-3.22 -PBDT0.140.19 -26 PBT0.140.19 -26 NP0.110.13 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 1695.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 1695.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 11.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 11.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 68.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 68.00% in the June 2025 quarter

SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 6.47% in the June 2025 quarter

SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 6.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon