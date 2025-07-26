KCD Industries India standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.33% to Rs 0.85 croreNet profit of KCD Industries India declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 86.33% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.856.22 -86 OPM %16.47-3.22 -PBDT0.140.19 -26 PBT0.140.19 -26 NP0.110.13 -15
