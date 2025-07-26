Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 1695.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 114.19% to Rs 9.66 croreNet profit of Kreon Finnancial Services rose 1695.24% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 114.19% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.664.51 114 OPM %42.964.88 -PBDT5.030.33 1424 PBT4.850.15 3133 NP3.770.21 1695
