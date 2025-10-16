Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KEC International gains on bagging Rs 1,038-cr substation order in Saudi Arabia

KEC International gains on bagging Rs 1,038-cr substation order in Saudi Arabia

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

KEC International advanced 1.47% to Rs 863.05 after the company announced that it had secured a new order of Rs 1,038 crore for design, supply and installation of 380 kV GIS Substation in Saudi Arabia.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are delighted with the successive order wins in our T&D business. In a landmark achievement, we have secured our largest ever substation order.

This prestigious order in the Middle East has widened our portfolio and strengthened our presence in the region. With this strategic win, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs 16,000 crore, representing a healthy growth of ~20%.

 

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines and cables & conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

The company reported 42.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.60 crore on 11.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,022.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

