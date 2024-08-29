Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 2.44%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 2.44%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 0.8% over last one month compared to 1.54% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.45% rise in the SENSEX
Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 2.44% today to trade at Rs 16.35. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.42% to quote at 3297.41. The index is up 1.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 1.28% and Avantel Ltd added 0.69% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 70.26 % over last one year compared to the 25.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 0.8% over last one month compared to 1.54% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.45% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 30.3 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 296.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 19.15 on 28 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.85 on 29 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

LIVE news: INS Arighat to be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

EU new car sales flat in July as battery EVs lose market share, says ACEA

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty green, but muted; KEC Int'l up 6%, P&G Hygiene down

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

KEC International stock price jumps 7% on Rs 1,171-crore order win; details

Oil strategy today: WTI crude may test support of $72, MCX Crude 6050

Oil strategy today: WTI crude may test support of $72, MCX Crude 6050

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon