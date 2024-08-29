Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 2.44%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 0.8% over last one month compared to 1.54% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.45% rise in the SENSEX
Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 2.44% today to trade at Rs 16.35. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.42% to quote at 3297.41. The index is up 1.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 1.28% and Avantel Ltd added 0.69% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 70.26 % over last one year compared to the 25.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 0.8% over last one month compared to 1.54% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.45% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 30.3 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 296.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 19.15 on 28 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.85 on 29 Aug 2023.
