Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 308.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 272.21 croreNet profit of Samhi Hotels rose 308.51% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 272.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 249.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales272.21249.89 9 OPM %33.2532.84 -PBDT54.9733.42 64 PBT25.903.48 644 NP17.284.23 309
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content