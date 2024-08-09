Business Standard
Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 62.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 8.27% to Rs 302.40 crore
Net profit of Kennametal India rose 62.03% to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 302.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 279.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.00% to Rs 110.50 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.70 crore during the previous year ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 1099.90 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 1077.10 crore during the previous year ended June 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Jun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales302.40279.30 8 1099.901077.10 2 OPM %16.1013.07 -15.5714.07 - PBDT51.3037.70 36 182.20156.50 16 PBT40.0026.90 49 138.60117.60 18 NP30.3018.70 62 110.5087.70 26
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

