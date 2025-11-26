Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 48.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 220.64 croreNet profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 48.66% to Rs 37.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 220.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales220.64187.01 18 OPM %10.7510.15 -PBDT51.4938.54 34 PBT51.1438.32 33 NP37.6425.32 49
