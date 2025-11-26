Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 48.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 48.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 220.64 crore

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 48.66% to Rs 37.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 220.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales220.64187.01 18 OPM %10.7510.15 -PBDT51.4938.54 34 PBT51.1438.32 33 NP37.6425.32 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

